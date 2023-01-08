Utrust (UTK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.91 Million

Utrust (UTK) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Utrust token can now be purchased for $0.0766 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $38.30 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Utrust has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Utrust

Utrust was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust.

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

