Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.74.

