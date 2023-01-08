Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Capital Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 14.1% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $214.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.05. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $311.32.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.