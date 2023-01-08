Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $84.37 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.25.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

