Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $497,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of VTI opened at $194.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

