Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,281,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,389,000. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 135,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 73,605 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 343,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,350,000 after purchasing an additional 62,541 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,084,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $154.58 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $131.72 and a 12-month high of $169.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.70.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

