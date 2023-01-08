Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

VTV stock opened at $143.40 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.45.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

