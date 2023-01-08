Venus (XVS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.50 Million

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, Venus has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Venus token can currently be bought for about $4.33 or 0.00025485 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $61.74 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00433949 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.66 or 0.01467119 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,194.94 or 0.30650652 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,272,678 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.