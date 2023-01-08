Verasity Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.86 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $24.40 million and $1.86 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005886 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001067 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00011742 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

