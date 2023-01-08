Verge (XVG) Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $44.44 million and approximately $304,078.84 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,938.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.71 or 0.00446965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020451 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.84 or 0.00920050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00116126 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.18 or 0.00597351 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00253944 BTC.

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,568,000 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

