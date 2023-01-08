VRES (VRS) Trading 16.8% Higher This Week

VRES (VRS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One VRES token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001243 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. VRES has a total market cap of $526.36 million and approximately $331.06 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp.

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.2310716 USD and is up 3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $560.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

