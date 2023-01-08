Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading Up 21% Over Last Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $90.96 million and approximately $16.42 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $3.35 or 0.00019718 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012901 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00037532 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00042170 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005882 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018733 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00235421 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.16399402 USD and is up 6.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $18,339,365.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

