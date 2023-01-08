Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 5,472 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Marin grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 88.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth $411,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 37.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth $333,684,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average is $34.51.

