Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $545,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $194.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $239.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

