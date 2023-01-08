Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.41 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,783 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 41.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 302,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 88,906 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 67,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

UCON stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $26.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32.

