Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 136.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 258,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after buying an additional 149,061 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter worth about $885,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 79.3% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 154.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

EMXF stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average is $34.48. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $44.36.

