Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 117,585 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,585 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,756,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,761,000 after purchasing an additional 554,061 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,995,000 after purchasing an additional 836,104 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,695,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,091,000 after purchasing an additional 775,129 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,178,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,233 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

RDVY stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $53.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.30.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

