Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,025,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $41.37 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

