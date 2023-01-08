Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 570 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,501,000 after buying an additional 139,359 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter.

SCHR stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $55.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22.

