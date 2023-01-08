Waltonchain (WTC) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $15.59 million and approximately $294,882.79 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001128 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003671 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 50.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00431360 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.79 or 0.01522240 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,159.70 or 0.30467813 BTC.
Waltonchain Token Profile
Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,594,964 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,619,752 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.
Buying and Selling Waltonchain
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.