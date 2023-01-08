Wanchain (WAN) Market Cap Reaches $31.66 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000956 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $31.66 million and $686,381.24 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00068745 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00059429 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001138 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023502 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000233 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003873 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

