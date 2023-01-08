Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Buys 241 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 2.2% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of VT stock opened at $88.38 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $107.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.65.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

