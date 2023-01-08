Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Has $244,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $84.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

