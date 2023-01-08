Wedbush Downgrades Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) to Neutral

Wedbush lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $33.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vera Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.01) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. Vera Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $151.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.85.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.19). On average, analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joanne Curley sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $43,111.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at $522,741.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,091 shares of company stock worth $261,974. Company insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

