Wells Fargo & Company Raises Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $315.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ODFL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $285.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $300.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.17. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $341.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,117,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

