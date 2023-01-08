WEMIX (WEMIX) Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $86.37 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00002095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WEMIX

WEMIX launched on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 962,401,375 coins and its circulating supply is 243,330,377 coins. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com.

WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 962,372,574.9626642 with 243,298,772.73019168 in circulation.

