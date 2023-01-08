Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Shares Bought by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 4,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,195.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Westlake Chemical Partners Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:WLKP traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 24,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,615. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $829.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $415.12 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WLKP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

