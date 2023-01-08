WINkLink Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.03 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $70.79 million and approximately $9.03 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One WINkLink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00432109 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $248.29 or 0.01465641 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,170.33 or 0.30520725 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00007366 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $9,753,958.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars.

