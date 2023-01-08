Wolfe Research Upgrades Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) to Outperform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.91. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

