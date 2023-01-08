Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.12

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and traded as low as $1.55. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 2,333,529 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WKHS. B. Riley decreased their price target on Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Workhorse Group to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Workhorse Group to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Workhorse Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workhorse Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workhorse Group

In related news, CEO Richard F. Dauch bought 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,599.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess acquired 25,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,282 shares in the company, valued at $355,798.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.06% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 81,508 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 104.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,835 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 46,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,070,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,292,000 after buying an additional 239,588 shares during the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

Further Reading

