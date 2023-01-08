World Mobile Token (WMT) Trading Up 19.5% This Week

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $59.75 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,838,904 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

