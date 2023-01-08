Wrapped Cardano Trading 17.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion and $46,275.79 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00433302 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.08 or 0.01462321 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,192.07 or 0.30604975 BTC.

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,522,002,629 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.27491455 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $63,861.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

