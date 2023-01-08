Wrapped Everscale Price Reaches $0.0262 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $44.89 million and $31,199.24 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Everscale alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00431533 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.98 or 0.01658027 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,165.38 or 0.30480044 BTC.

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,072,565,341 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,716,375,605 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,072,505,166 with 1,716,315,433 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.02526132 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $40,954.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Everscale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Everscale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.