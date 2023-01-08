Wrapped Velas Achieves Market Capitalization of $48.69 Million (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Wrapped Velas has a market capitalization of $48.69 million and approximately $4,578.22 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Velas has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Velas Profile

Wrapped Velas’ genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02115551 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $13,139.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

