XSGD Price Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One XSGD token can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00004376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $50.25 million and approximately $109,691.25 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00431463 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.27 or 0.01536909 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,160.84 or 0.30475061 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,826,219 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

