Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $63.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Kempen & Co downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.33.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $20.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.65% and a negative net margin of 307.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $85,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $203,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $6,296,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 871.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 37,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

