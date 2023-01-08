YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of YETI by 333.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 3,654.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 71.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 165.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

YETI opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.51. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $76.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.00.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.76 million. YETI had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on YETI to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on YETI to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

