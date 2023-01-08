Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Has $9.65 Million Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 30.9% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $9,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 21,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $31.56 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

