17,887 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Bought by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $11,911,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,262,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

PARA stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $19.51. 258,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,589,846. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $39.21.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

