25,450 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Bought by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 270.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.88. The stock had a trading volume of 58,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,016. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.27 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $352.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total value of $1,693,684.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,458,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total value of $1,693,684.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,458,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $359,751.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,177,270.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,124 shares of company stock valued at $40,520,368 in the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

