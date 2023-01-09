3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Markel Corp increased its stake in 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.64.

3M Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE MMM traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $126.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $181.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.99 and a 200-day moving average of $126.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

