4,820 Shares in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Bought by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,820 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DSGX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,475. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $79.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.88 and a 200 day moving average of $67.89.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 8.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

