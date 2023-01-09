732 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO traded up $7.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $596.20. 18,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,625. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

