ABBC Coin (ABBC) Price Up 11.4% Over Last Week

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. ABBC Coin has a market capitalization of $98.05 million and approximately $10.61 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABBC Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0935 or 0.00000538 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.37 or 0.00445071 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.24 or 0.01427947 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,465.00 or 0.31436226 BTC.

ABBC Coin Profile

ABBC Coin (CRYPTO:ABBC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,346,957 coins. ABBC Coin’s official website is abbccoin.com. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog.

Buying and Selling ABBC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC.ABBC provides a blockchain platform that aims to ensure seamless cryptocurrency transactions for everyone. Through their own digital wallet service, users can conduct transactions.”

