Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Loop Capital raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $83.04 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.68.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $666.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.66 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.