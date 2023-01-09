Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Accenture Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $7.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $276.83. 16,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,625. The firm has a market cap of $174.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $383.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.43.
Accenture Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.
Accenture Profile
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accenture (ACN)
- Is Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Finally Putting in a Bottom?
- V.F. Corp Stock is a Cheaper Outerwear Apparel Play
- Is Medtronic Stock Ready to Revive?
- Mullen Automotive Stock: Volume, Price Action Point To Short-Squeeze
- It’s 2023, Here’s Why MarketBeat is Still the Best for Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.