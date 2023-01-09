Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accenture Price Performance

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $7.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $276.83. 16,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,625. The firm has a market cap of $174.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $383.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.43.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

