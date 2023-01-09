Achain Market Capitalization Achieves $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $174,871.63 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009401 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00026663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004893 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004387 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

