Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Position Decreased by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after buying an additional 5,605,802 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 11.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,921,000 after purchasing an additional 892,599 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,161 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,377,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,661,000 after buying an additional 1,861,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,320,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,277,000 after buying an additional 63,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.11. The company had a trading volume of 73,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,725. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.99 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.40. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

