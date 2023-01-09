Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 16.8 %
NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.