Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 16.8 %

NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

