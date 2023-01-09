Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,301 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $14.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $347.67. The company had a trading volume of 36,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,500. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $541.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $329.91 and its 200 day moving average is $349.98.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,033,665 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

